    Posted: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

    Man accused of raping girl, 13, in church during funeral

    Andre Brown
    Deputies in Palm Beach County, Florida, arrested Andre Brown, 26, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

    By Jorge Milian

    Palm Beach Post

    PAHOKEE, Fla. —

    A Florida man is facing charges that he raped a 13-year-old girl while she was attending a funeral at a church, according to an arrest report.

    Andre Brown, of Pahokee, is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail and is facing one count of sexual assault on a victim between 12 and 18 years old.

    The alleged rape took place April 30, 2016, but the girl did not tell anyone about the assault because she was scared of being blamed for the attack, the report said.

    The girl, who was familiar with Brown, told Palm Beach County sheriff’s detectives that Brown, 26, grabbed her by the arm, walked her into the women’s restroom at the church — then locked the door.

    Brown allegedly took the girl into a stall for handicapped users and raped her, the report said.

    In July, the girl was taken to a doctor by an unidentified person because “she was not acting right,” the report said. A day later, a doctor revealed the girl was pregnant. The girl then admitted she was raped by Brown.

    Brown denied having sex with the girl, but a DNA test showed that he impregnated the victim.

