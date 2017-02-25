Man accused of killing dog to avenge pet cat's death

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:47 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Greg Brown
Fox23.com
TULSA, Okla. —
Police arrested an Oklahoma man Friday after he allegedly killed a dog in retaliation for the death of his cat.
Officers say Darren White, 36, ran over a dog with his truck and then beat it with a baseball bat in north Tulsa Friday afternoon.
Witnesses say White went after a second dog in his truck and even tried to beat the dead dog again with the bat before he was stopped.
White was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a $2,000 bond. He is scheduled for a March 3 court date.
