Police in Suisun City, California, arrested Amarjit Singh, 63, after finding his daughter-in-law slain on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Suisun City Police Department)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police in California arrested a man early Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder after they found his daughter-in-law dead in the family's garage, the result of multiple blows from a hammer.

Officers found Shameena Bibi, 29, dead of major blunt force trauma in the garage of the Suisun City home she shared with her husband, their 2-year-old son, her mother-in-law and her father-in-law, according to police.

Authorities were called to the home on Bluebill Way around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after getting multiple calls reporting a possibly dead body at the house. Officers with the FBI and the Solano County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, which required a Punjabi translator.

Investigators, armed with a warrant, searched the home and interviewed multiple people, including Bibi's father-in-law, Amarjit Singh, 63.

Singh confessed to killing Bibi during an interview around midnight Wednesday, police said.

Officers believe Singh was angry over what he perceived to be disrespectful behavior by Bibi when he armed himself with a hammer and confronted her on Tuesday.

Police told KCRA that there were "some previous issues" between Bibi and Singh regarding her acceptance into the family.

Neighbor Vanessa Sanchez told the news station that she called 911 after learning about the death from Bibi's husband.

"I was going to the gym, and he was like, 'Oh, what could I do? My wife is dead,'" she said.

Amarjit has no prior criminal record, according to KCRA. Authorities charged him with murder and booked him into Solano County Jail.