Man, 91, shot and killed by police during standoff

Posted: 9:27 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By WPXI.com
NEW CASTLE, Pa. —
A 91-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday by police during a standoff in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, state troopers said.
Frank Wratny died at the scene on Spring Street in Union Township.
Police said Wratny confronted New Castle officers with a gun.
The standoff began shortly after 6 p.m., when a woman called 911 from a home in Lawrence County and told dispatchers that Wratny fired a shot at her.
She was not hurt.
Police said Wratny had a gun when he confronted officers at the front door of the home, about 90 minutes later. He was shot and killed.
State police are investigating.
