Man, 91, shot and killed by police during standoff

By WPXI.com

A 91-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday by police during a standoff in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, state troopers said.

Frank Wratny died at the scene on Spring Street in Union Township.

Police said Wratny confronted New Castle officers with a gun.

The standoff began shortly after 6 p.m., when a woman called 911 from a home in Lawrence County and told dispatchers that Wratny fired a shot at her.

She was not hurt.

Police said Wratny had a gun when he confronted officers at the front door of the home, about 90 minutes later. He was shot and killed.

State police are investigating.