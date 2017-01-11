Follow us on

Updated: 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Louisiana man texts police about meth deal, sheriff says

Dwayne Paul Herbert
Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PIERRE PART, La —

Check before you text.

On Friday, a man in Pierre Part , Louisiana, accidentally texted a police deputy when trying to arrange to pick up drugs.

The Associated Press reported that Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said a deputy received a text from Dwayne Paul Herbert, 39, in which he was setting up a drug deal.

The Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that the deputy agreed to meet Herbert, got in contact with the department's Narcotics Division and Herbert was apprehended.

Herbert was arrested and charged with two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

"Herbert is the same individual arrested in early November accused of operating a meth lab out of a boat," the office said.

 

PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Dwayne Paul Hebert, 39, 131 Substation...

Posted by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 9, 2017

