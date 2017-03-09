Lawyer's pants burst into flames as he defends arsonist

By WPXI.com

A defense attorney in Miami was presenting his closing arguments to a jury on an arson case on Wednesday afternoon when his pants burst into flames.

Witnesses told the Miami Herald that attorney Stephen Gutierrez, 28, was fidgeting with something in his pocket when smoke started curling out from his pocket.

He ran from the courtroom. When he returned, his pants were burned. He said the small fire was caused by a faulty e-cigarette battery, witnesses told the Herald.

Prosecutors are investigating the incident, concerned that Gutierrez staged the fire as part of his case.

Gutierrez’s client, Claudy Charles, 48, was accused of setting his car on fire and charged with arson. Gutierrez's defense strategy rested on claims that the car spontaneously combusted.

Charles was found guilty.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.