Lawyer's pants burst into flames as he defends arsonist

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:41 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By WPXI.com
MIAMI —
A defense attorney in Miami was presenting his closing arguments to a jury on an arson case on Wednesday afternoon when his pants burst into flames.
Witnesses told the Miami Herald that attorney Stephen Gutierrez, 28, was fidgeting with something in his pocket when smoke started curling out from his pocket.
He ran from the courtroom. When he returned, his pants were burned. He said the small fire was caused by a faulty e-cigarette battery, witnesses told the Herald.
Prosecutors are investigating the incident, concerned that Gutierrez staged the fire as part of his case.
Gutierrez’s client, Claudy Charles, 48, was accused of setting his car on fire and charged with arson. Gutierrez's defense strategy rested on claims that the car spontaneously combusted.
Charles was found guilty.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}