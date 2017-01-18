High school athletic director faces child pornography charge

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A longtime high school athletic director in Las Vegas has been arrested on suspicion of using or allowing a child to make child pornography, according to multiple reports.
Roger Brown, 54, remained jailed Thursday in Clark County on one count of using or permitting a minor over 14 years old to produce pornography, jail records showed. Clark County School District police arrested Brown on Tuesday, Capt. Ken Young told KSNV.
School district police say the arrest of Arbor View AD Roger Brown is the 5th such arrest involving misconduct this school year.
Brown began work as Arbor View High School's athletic director when the school opened in 2005, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He joined the school district in 1989, according to the newspaper.
He was named the 2014 Division 1 Athletic Director of the Year by the Nevada Athletic Directors Association.
He also served as the chair of the school's physical education, health, driver's education and freshman studies department, according to the school's website.
In a letter sent to families and obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Arbor View High School principal Kevin McPartlin said a teacher was arrested by Clark County School District Police on suspicion of "inappropriate behavior involving a student." The teacher was no longer on campus, McPartlin said.
Additional information on the case was not immediately available.
