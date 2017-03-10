By WSBTV.com

Don’t mess around with Telfair County Sheriff's Office deputies. They came up with the perfect way to jokingly alert criminals in the area.

Officers posted a sign saying: "Pill house is closed."

Deputies executed a search warrant on the house in Lumber City, Georgia, Wednesday and found thousands of pills, guns, slot machines and $12,000 in cash, Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson said in a news release posted to Facebook on Friday.

Two people were taken into custody.

Arthur Alex Sirmans, 69, will be charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs, multiple counts of sale of dangerous drugs, possession of a gambling device, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Sirmans also owned the house that was raided. Additional charges are likely as the evidence is processed.

Bethany Dawn Thompson, 25, will be charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. Other charges will be added when appropriate as investigation is ongoing.

"This investigation began after concerned citizens alerted me to unusual and suspicious activity in the area of the Sirmans residence near Lumber City, Georgia," Steverson said. "Our deputies patrolling the area quickly developed the necessary information that assisted sheriff’s investigators in building a rock solid case against the suspects."

Investigators will continue to interview suspects and witnesses, viewing home security video footage, as well as processing the records and other evidence obtained from the home.

More arrests are anticipated as other suspects are identified.