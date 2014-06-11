GBI investigates officer-involved shooting near Georgia Dome

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:24 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Steve Gehlbach
WSB-TV News
ATLANTA —
Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating why a traffic officer shot a driver who wouldn't obey his commands.
It happened near the Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta at 10 p.m. Saturday.
A motocross festival is taking place in the dome all weekend.
The GBI said an APD officer was at the intersection of Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard next to the World Congress Center directing traffic
He was working off-duty, but in uniform, when according to the GBI he encountered a lifted white Ford van.
There were a total of six people inside.
The GBI said the 46-year-old driver from North Carolina disregarded the officer's traffic directions and when he continued driving in the direction of the officer, that officer drew his gun and fired at the van, hitting the driver.
The van continued on down Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard coming to a stop about a half mile away right behind the Georgia Aquarium.
The five others inside were unharmed, but looked shaken as those witnesses talked to investigators.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said he was not armed.
