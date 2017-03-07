Former middle school teacher gets 15 years for child molestation

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Raisa Habersham
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ROME, Ga. —
A former middle school teacher will spend 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child molestation charges.
The Rome News-Tribune reported Tuesday that Anthony Pierce Hicks, 28, admitted to authorities he sexually assaulted two students at Pepperell Middle School in Lindale, Georgia, including sending a 13-year-old girl pictures of his genitalia.
There was no physical contact with the students, the paper reported, but police say Hicks had inappropriate conversations with the two girls.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham sentenced him.
"Both girls were visibly upset," Floyd County police Sgt. Misty Pledger told the News-Tribune, adding he students were worried about being bullied if they told anyone. Hicks, Pledger said, was a popular teacher.
AllOnGeorgia reported that Hicks resigned from his position at the school last year in April after admitting to the conduct.
Hicks will be on probation for 55 years following his prison stint.
