Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Florida woman, 70, arrested for prostitution in undercover sting

Sun Hee Gribat
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Sun Hee Gribat

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A senior citizen was arrested at a Florida massage parlor after an undercover sting, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a report. 

Sun Hee Gribat, 70, was arrested Tuesday at Jax Therapy after she offered a sex act after a massage, JSO said. 

>> Read more trending stories

The hour-long massage cost $70, JSO said, and an additional service in the form of a sex act was offered for another $60, the police report said. 

Gribat, listed as a non-resident with a Missouri driver's license, was charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

The Clark Howard Show

10PM-12AM weekdays
 
 