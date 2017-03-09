Follow us on

    Florida tourist flips golf cart while attempting to run over rooster, police say

    Daniel Jones
    Police in Key West, Florida, arrested Daniel Jones, 34, on Friday, March 4, 2017. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

    By Ryan DiPentima

    Palm Beach Post

    A drunk tourist in the Florida Keys is accused of attempting to commit a "fowl crime".

    Daniel H. Jones, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, had a blood-alcohol content over three times the legal limit while erratically driving a golf cart and attempting to run down a rooster in a Key West neighborhood on March 3, according to FL Keys News.

    "He was adamant about trying to hit the rooster," witness Vincent Vurro told FL Keys News.

    However, Jones, 34, did more damage to himself and his two passengers when he rolled the cart over and ejecting everyone from the vehicle. 

    The rooster jumped onto a sidewalk and avoided injury.

    Jones was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and DUI with property damage and minor injury.

