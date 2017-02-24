Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 6:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
MIAMI —
Three young men were hanging out when one accidentally shot another, according to WPLG.
WFOR reported that Brandon Velez, 19, and Bobby Duverny, 20, were in a friend’s bedroom when they got their hands on a gun.
According to police, Velez was allegedly pointing the gun at Duverny, who grabbed the barrel, which caused the gun to discharge.
The third friend called 911, but Duverny died at the scene.
Velez was found at his house where he admitted to trying to burn the clothes he had been wearing and dispose of the gun. He confessed to the shooting and is now facing charges of manslaughter with deadly weapon.
WPLG reported Velez was out of jail on bond for other charges before the incident.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}