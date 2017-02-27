By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

Police responded to the report of aggravated battery Thursday when two Key West, Florida, men said a man riding on a moped threatened to cut them, the Miami Herald reported.

Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, were on a walk in Miami early Thursday when the man called them a slur and "a slew of other anti-gay remarks," according to a police report and Taylor's Facebook post.

"We were victims of a hate crime last night biking home from dinner," Taylor wrote. "He kept stopping in front of us and swerving into us. Finally Kevin got ahead of him and the guy charges him with his scooter and runs into him and knocks him off his bike. Kevin is OK."

The man allegedly knocked Seymour to the ground. When Seymour told the man he would call 911, the scooter rider replied, "If you do that, I'll cut you up," the Herald reported.

"Thankful Kevin is OK and our emotional wounds will heal," Taylor wrote. "I think the cops will be able to track him down."

The Herald reported that a witness gave a statement to police that supports the couple's story.

"I bet you (slur) voted for that (expletivie) Hillary," the suspect said to the couple, according to Taylor's post. "Well, you live in Trump country now."

Authorities are looking for a white man in his mid-to late 30s with a Southern accent who drives a black Eclipse scooter, the Miami Herald reported.