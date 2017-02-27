Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 7:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
KEY WEST, Fla. —
Police responded to the report of aggravated battery Thursday when two Key West, Florida, men said a man riding on a moped threatened to cut them, the Miami Herald reported.
Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, were on a walk in Miami early Thursday when the man called them a slur and "a slew of other anti-gay remarks," according to a police report and Taylor's Facebook post.
"We were victims of a hate crime last night biking home from dinner," Taylor wrote. "He kept stopping in front of us and swerving into us. Finally Kevin got ahead of him and the guy charges him with his scooter and runs into him and knocks him off his bike. Kevin is OK."
The man allegedly knocked Seymour to the ground. When Seymour told the man he would call 911, the scooter rider replied, "If you do that, I'll cut you up," the Herald reported.
"Thankful Kevin is OK and our emotional wounds will heal," Taylor wrote. "I think the cops will be able to track him down."
The Herald reported that a witness gave a statement to police that supports the couple's story.
"I bet you (slur) voted for that (expletivie) Hillary," the suspect said to the couple, according to Taylor's post. "Well, you live in Trump country now."
Authorities are looking for a white man in his mid-to late 30s with a Southern accent who drives a black Eclipse scooter, the Miami Herald reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}