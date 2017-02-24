Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:27 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
Palm Beach Post
LAKE WORTH, Fla. —
A 25-year-old Florida man is accused of setting fire to a suburban Lake Worth country club last week and posted videos on Snapchat during the blaze, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records said.
Anthony Stowers of Lake Worth was arrested late Thursday on an arson charge. A judge ordered him be held in the Palm Beach County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews found the Sherbrooke Estates clubhouse fully engulfed in flames early Feb. 11. The blaze caused more than $800,000 in damage, sheriff’s records said.
Stowers sent Snapchat videos during the fire to multiple high school students, records showed.
In the videos, Stowers said that his father pays rent to the community and was upset that the clubhouse hadn’t been maintained, according to the Snapchat videos.
“You know what?” Stowers allegedly said. “Y’all gonna see a structure fire tonight. I hope you all enjoy.”
A teen texted Stowers about the fire. Stowers told the teen that he “blacked out” and “didn’t even remember doing it,” according to sheriff’s office records.
He told the teen that he drank an entire bottle of “Captain,” a brand of rum.
Stowers spoke with officials Thursday and admitted to starting the fire. However he couldn’t remember the details of the fire, including how it started. He told detectives that he always carries a lighter in his pocket.
