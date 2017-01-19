Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By WFTV.com
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. —
A Florida man was arrested this week, accused of burglarizing his neighbor's home and then reporting the break-in to 911 in an attempt to cover up the crime, investigators said.
Jefferey Allen Dove, 27, is accused of committing the crime while the homeowner was in the hospital for five days, officials said.
When the victim returned to his home in Summerfield, he found computers, jewelry and a set of leather snake-head bracelets missing, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
The homeowner started asking his neighbors if they had seen anything.
After telling Dove what had been taken, the suspect returned the snake-head bracelets the next day. He claimed he had bought them from someone in the neighborhood, investigators said.
When deputies looked into the case further, they realized Dove had called 911 on Jan. 8 to report that the victim's home was unsecured.
A deputy responded to the house in the 4900 block of SE 148th Place, met with Dove, secured the home and left, the sheriff's office said.
A neighbor told the victim that he had surveillance video from the time of the burglary that showed a man entering and leaving the home several times, investigators said.
The victim identified the man in the video as Dove, deputies said.
When investigators interviewed Dove, he denied taking anything from the home.
He was arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft.
He was being held at the Marion County Jail in lieu of a $7,000 bond.
