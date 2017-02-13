Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:43 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
LAKELAND, Fla. —
A Florida man attempted to run a "pretty" woman off the road to "talk with her at any cost," according to the Lakeland Ledger.
Howard Van Sweringen, 41, was following Kristina Fuller, 35, when he rammed his car into hers several times and continued to pursue her relentlessly, the Ledger reports.
At one point, Fuller told the Ledger, "he gets out of his truck, walks up to my door and I roll down my window a bit and he threw his dog through the window."
>> Read more Floridoh! stories
Fuller was afraid he would follow her home, so she had authorities meet her at daughter's school, the newspaper reports.
Lakeland police said Sweringen was yelling and he first claimed to know Fuller. He then changed his statement and said she "was pretty" and that he wanted to "talk with her at any cost," according to the Lakeland Ledger.
Sweringen was charged with aggravated battery and trespassing on school grounds.
Read more at Lakeland Ledger via Northwest Florida Daily News.
