By Brittney Donovan

ActionNewsJax.com

A Florida man was arrested for tackling, punching and kicking two women after he showed up at a party drunk and high on Xanax, deputies said.

Sean Martin, 23, is accused of battering an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old after showing up to their party uninvited.

One of the women told deputies that she was having a pool party Wednesday in St. Augustine, Florida, when a friend asked if she could come over.

She said she told her friend to come but not to bring Martin, but he showed up drunk and "high on Zanni bars."

The second victim told deputies Martin was "acting out of his mind on bars."

The victims said they asked him to leave but he refused and got upset. He started throwing things around the house, so the victims and two men tried to push him out the door, but Martin tackled one of the women, a victim told police, adding that Martin punched her several times and dragged her across the street. Her friend tried to break up the fight, she said, but he punched and dragged her across the concrete too.

One witness told deputies she saw Martin grab one of the victims by the throat, throw her to the ground and punch her in the back of the head.

"I am the only sober one here because I am pregnant," the witness said.

The victims told deputies two of their male friends pulled Martin off them.

Deputies said one of the victims had scrapes on her body and blood on her pants. The second woman had a large lump on her forehead and was taken to a hospital.

When deputies asked Martin what had happened, he said he had been attacked by two girls for no reason and would never lay his hands on a female.

Deputies said Martin had a blood-alcohol level of 0.103 percent and a lot of blood on his face. One deputy said Martin had difficulty standing and focusing while he was telling her how he had gotten injured.

Martin was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Deputies said Martin banged his head against the plastic divider and spat in the patrol car and he also yelled insults at the deputy on the way to the jail and told them to have fun cleaning the car, deputies said.

Martin was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then booked at the jail. Records show he was released on $2,000 bail Thursday morning.