A Florida man remains jailed after he took a $150,000 Maserati on a test drive, then allegedly stole the car, according to an arrest report.

Michael Lewis McGilvary, 45, is facing a charge of grand larceny of $100,000 or more and is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

McGilvary walked into the Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale dealership on Tuesday and asked to go on a test drive, the report said.

A salesman went on the ride with McGilvary, who said he wanted to drive to the Boca Raton Resort and Club, on East Camino Real east of Federal Highway, to show the car to his girlfriend.

Once they reached the resort, McGilvary told the salesman he wanted to go inside to show him his father's boat, the report said. The men reached the facility's boat dock when McGilvary said he would be right back with his girlfriend.

Thirty minutes later, the salesman realized something was wrong, the report said.

When the salesman returned to the resort's valet area, he noticed the Maserati was gone. The valet supervisor told the salesman he saw McGilvary jump into the Maserati and leave.

Connecting McGilvary to the stolen vehicle was easy for Boca Raton police. McGilvary presented his driver's license before he was allowed to test drive the Maserati and the valet supervisor at the Boca Raton Resort had known McGilvary for years, the report said. There was also surveillance video of McGilvary at the dealership.

Detectives arranged for a meeting Wednesday with McGilvary at the Starbucks coffee shop on North Federal just south of Northeast 20th Street.

When he was asked if the valet supervisor recognized him when he arrived at the resort, McGilvary nodded his head to say yes, then refused to answer any further questions, the report said. He was then arrested at the Starbucks.

After his arrest, McGilvary was shown the video of his presence at the dealership. McGilvary denied he was the person on the video.

The report does not indicate if the Maserati was recovered.