Florida man accused of choking brother over household bills

By Ryan DiPentima

Palm Beach Post

Apparently brotherly love doesn't always apply when bills are involved.

According to NWF Daily News, an argument over household bills left an unnamed Florida man in jail after he allegedly beat and choked his brother.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office report says the suspect, 36, began to punch his brother in the face while grabbing him by the shirt and neck after the two argued, according to NWF Daily News.

The victim tried to escape, but his brother followed and struck him several more times before attempting to strangle him. When the victim fell to the ground, the suspect left the room and returned to his bedroom, NWF Daily News reports.

The man was arrested and charged with battery and battery by strangulation.