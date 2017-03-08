Florida firearms dealer accused of fatally shooting wife

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

A Florida gun store owner is accused of fatally shooting his wife Tuesday evening outside their home in Riviera Beach.

Ashley Balius, 31, was found in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet SUV shortly after 6 p.m. outside a home on the 2500 block of North Canterbury Drive, along North Military Trail just west of Rapids Water Park, police said.

Her husband, 32-year-old Dwight Luton, stood by the SUV, appearing to try to help the woman. Balius was rushed to a hospital, where she died several hours later, according to police.

Palm Beach County and state business records show Luton has owned a firearm business, Strictly Tactical Firearms, LLC, since 2009. The business’ website states Balius joined the team as a business partner in September 2014. The business offers concealed weapons and shooting classes and sells AR-10’s, AR-15’s and AK-47’s, the website states.

Luton told police his wife accidentally shot herself while pulling a gun from her purse.

Police, however, didn’t buy the story and arrested Luton on first-degree murder with a firearm and evidence tampering charges.

He is scheduled to appear before a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning.