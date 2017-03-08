Follow us on

Posted: 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Florida firearms dealer accused of fatally shooting wife

Dwight Luton
Police in Riviera Beach, Florida, arrested Dwight Luton, 32, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. —

Florida gun store owner is accused of fatally shooting his wife Tuesday evening outside their home in Riviera Beach.

Ashley Balius, 31, was found in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet SUV shortly after 6 p.m. outside a home on the 2500 block of North Canterbury Drive, along North Military Trail just west of Rapids Water Park, police said.

Her husband, 32-year-old Dwight Luton, stood by the SUV, appearing to try to help the woman. Balius was rushed to a hospital, where she died several hours later, according to police.

Palm Beach County and state business records show Luton has owned a firearm business, Strictly Tactical Firearms, LLC, since 2009. The business’ website states Balius joined the team as a business partner in September 2014. The business offers concealed weapons and shooting classes and sells AR-10’s, AR-15’s and AK-47’s, the website states.

Luton told police his wife accidentally shot herself while pulling a gun from her purse.

Police, however, didn’t buy the story and arrested Luton on first-degree murder with a firearm and evidence tampering charges.

He is scheduled to appear before a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning.

