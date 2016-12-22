Florida cop hands out onions, not tickets, to speeding drivers

By Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

A Florida law enforcement officer has a seasonal gift for speeding motorists that will put tears in offenders' eyes ... but it's not what you might expect.

CBS Miami reports that Col. Lou Caputo, of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, donned a Grinch outfit Wednesday and measured drivers' speeds in Marathon school zones with a radar gun. Yes, that Grinch.

Those exceeding the posted limit -- but not by more than 5 mph -- were given not only a stern warning from the difficult-to-miss colonel, but also a choice: an onion or a ticket.

"What we try to make the drivers aware is that they are, in fact, in a school zone and that they're going too fast," Caputo told CBS Miami. "And since it's the holiday season we try to bring a little humor to it and make it a little light."

Florida Keys travelers opt for onions over traffic tickets today in Marathon as the "Grinch," Colonel Lou Caputo with the MCSO - Florida Keys, armed with a radar gun, reminds them with some holiday fun to take it slow on US 1. #flkeys #floridakeysholidays Posted by The Florida Keys & Key West on Wednesday, December 21, 2016

It's a timely reminder, with one new report suggesting nearly 700 people could die in crashes on U.S. roads this holiday season.

The onion, in case you weren't aware, is the Dr. Seuss character's favorite snack.

