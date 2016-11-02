Firefighters' cars broken into while fighting fires

By Rikki Klaus

Thieves broke into cars at four fire stations in Georgia overnight as authorities worked to fight an early-morning fire, authorities said.

Gwinnett County firefighters did not discover the break-ins until they returned from the call around 7 a.m. Sunday. A firefighter told WSBTV.com that a crew returned to the station in Norcross to find police filling the parking lot.

A gun was stolen from the truck of one victim, who had parked at the Norcross station.

A Gwinnett County Fire spokesman said the thieves broke into cars and stole items from fire stations 5, 31, 15 and 23.

"We're encouraging crews to keep a vigilant watch on their parking lot, all hours of the night and day," fire spokesman Tommy Rutledge said. "We've asked police departments in our jurisdictions to step up patrols in our parking lot, and it was again that very extra patrol, that thwarted a vehicle break-in at this fire station."

Rutledge said last Monday, thieves targeted stations 9 and 21, in Lawrenceville and Suwannee. He said the thieves stole at least one gun from the previous incident.