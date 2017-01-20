Fallen Florida officer's cruiser vandalized, police say

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —
Police in Florida are searching for the person or people who vandalized fallen Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle.
Authorities made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.
">January 20, 2017
Unbelievably sad someone would vandalize Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/2yairat1Rq— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice)pic.twitter.com/2yairat1Rq— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 20, 2017
Unbelievably sad someone would vandalize Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle.
Clayton's vehicle has been parked outside police headquarters since she was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a Walmart parking lot.
>> Related: Orlando cop killing suspect arrested, taken into custody in fallen officer's handcuffs
Markeith Loyd, 41, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing her, police said. He's being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.
At the time of the shooting, Loyd was also a suspect and on the run for the Dec. 13 killing of his pregnant girlfriend Sade Dixon.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}