By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police in Oklahoma arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove onto the set of a DUI awareness video being shot for the Valley Brook Police Department.

Authorities booked Ricky Reese, 53, into Oklahoma County Jail early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to records from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Police apprehended Reese after he swerved onto the set of a DUI awareness promotional video that was being shot by Oklahoma City University film students Mike Stamp and Jacob Keen, KOCO reported.

"I saw him accelerate on the gas like he was trying to hit me," Stamp told the news station. "I hopped out of the way real fast. After that, I was kind of in shock."

Reese fled from the scene but was stopped by an officer and stumbled from his truck a short time later, according to KOCO. Police determined his blood-alcohol content level was .17, more than twice the legal limit.

"It could have been very bad," Stamp's father and Valley Brook police Chief Michael Stamp told KOCO. "(It's) very ironic that you're doing a DUI story, and one shows up."

Authorities told KOCO Reese has been convicted of driving under the influence at least four times before.

He remained jailed Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.