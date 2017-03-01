Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Severe Weather Chance

Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Deputies: Florida Walmart employee stabbed, killed at work by ex-coworker

    Deputies: Florida Walmart employee stabbed, killed by ex-coworker
    (WFTV)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Jason Kelly

    WFTV.com

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

    An employee working at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Florida was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning by a 23-year-old former coworker, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The stabbing was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the store on Lee Road east of Interstate 4, Orange County Deputy Rose Silva said.

    The wounded man, a 25-year-old whose name was not released, was taken to Florida Hospital Orlando, where he died, Silva said.

    Investigators said the man’s attacker, who wasn't publicly identified, fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday morning.

    ">March 1, 2017

    No other details were given.

    Check WFTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     