By Jason Kelly

An employee working at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Florida was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning by a 23-year-old former coworker, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the store on Lee Road east of Interstate 4, Orange County Deputy Rose Silva said.

The wounded man, a 25-year-old whose name was not released, was taken to Florida Hospital Orlando, where he died, Silva said.

Investigators said the man’s attacker, who wasn't publicly identified, fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday morning.

March 1, 2017

No other details were given.

