Posted: 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Deputies: Florida man disfigured in fight over Minute Maid punch

By ActionNewsJax.com

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. —

A Florida man is in jail after allegedly stabbing another man in the face during a fight over a Minute Maid fruit punch box, authorities said. 

Tavage Tobler, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 24 after an altercation, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office found the knife, which had blood on it. 

Tobler is charged with aggravated battery. He is being held in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.

