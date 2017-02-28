Authorities find a baggie of cocaine, like the one pictured above, inside an ATM in Bradenton, Florida. There's been no arrests made, so far, in the case.

Authorities are trying to identify the person who deposited more than money at a Florida ATM.

Police said a customer at the Suncoast Credit Union in Bradenton made a cash deposit that included a baggie filled with cocaine, The Smoking Gun reported.

The cocaine was discovered after a technician was called to work on the jammed machine.

In an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun, police said the technician believed the drugs may have been included in the cash deposit of the last person to use the machine.

Police do have the name of that person, but have not confirmed whether the cocaine was actually deposited by that customer or a previous person.

So far, there's been no charges filed in the case.