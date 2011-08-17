Follow us on

Posted: 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Clergyman robbed on church porch

By WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. —

A man was robbed at gunpoint on the porch of a Florida church Saturday morning, police said.

The Sanford Police Department got a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Iglesia Vida Nuvea Church, located at 911 S. Palmetto Ave., just before 10 a.m.

The victim said that as he opened the front doors of the church, a man  holding a black, possibly semi-automatic handgun confronted him and demanded his phone and wallet. He stole the items and left, the victim said.

No injuries were reported.

Sanford is about 20 miles northeast of Orlando.

