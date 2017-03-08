Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Brittney Johnson
WSOCTV.com
STATESVILLE, N.C. —
A North Carolina bus driver has been charged after she allegedly dropped a 12-year-old boy off at a random stop along the way to school Wednesday morning, officials said.
Maria Sanchez, an Iredell County bus driver, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
The bus was headed to East Middle School around 7:30 a.m., and deputies said the student was misbehaving when Sanchez kicked him off the bus near Bellfarm Road and Skyland Drive -- about four miles away from the school.
Deputies said the boy had no idea where he was and ended up knocking on the door of a stranger's home. The homeowner called for help.
The boy's parents and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene, officials said.
The school district is calling the allegation unacceptable and told WSOCTV that the driver has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
