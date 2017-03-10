Burglar caught and knocked out by homeowner, police say

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:33 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Brianna Stone
Austin American-Statesman
AUSTIN, Tex. —
A burglar broke into a Northeast Austin, Texas, home in an attempt to rob it, but was instead caught and knocked unconscious by the homeowner, according to an arrest affidavit.
According to the document, 47-year-old Raul Aveja-Luviano entered the home on the 1400 block of Berkshire Drive Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m. The homeowner told Austin police that he heard his dog barking in the backyard and saw his shed, which had been robbed a week ago, wide open.
The homeowner said he saw Aveja-Luviano come out of the shed and take off running. He chased Aveja-Luviano and caught him three houses down, knocking him unconscious after a fight, the affidavit said.
Police said several items from the shed were found in a basket next to Aveja-Luviano, including a $300 paint sprayer and smaller items. A heat gun, a wheel barrow and a road bike were also removed from the shed, the affidavit said.
Aveja-Luviano was charged with burglary. He was in Travis County Jail Thursday night.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}