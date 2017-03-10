Follow us on

Posted: 3:33 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

Burglar caught and knocked out by homeowner, police say

Austin police
(Austin American-Statesman)

By Brianna Stone

Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Tex. —

A burglar broke into a Northeast Austin, Texas, home in an attempt to rob it, but was instead caught and knocked unconscious by the homeowner, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the document, 47-year-old Raul Aveja-Luviano entered the home on the 1400 block of Berkshire Drive Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m. The homeowner told Austin police that he heard his dog barking in the backyard and saw his shed, which had been robbed a week ago, wide open.

The homeowner said he saw Aveja-Luviano come out of the shed and take off running. He chased Aveja-Luviano and caught him three houses down, knocking him unconscious after a fight, the affidavit said.

Police said several items from the shed were found in a basket next to Aveja-Luviano, including a $300 paint sprayer and smaller items. A heat gun, a wheel barrow and a road bike were also removed from the shed, the affidavit said.

Aveja-Luviano was charged with burglary. He was in Travis County Jail Thursday night.

