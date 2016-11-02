Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Severe thunderstorm warning for metro Atlanta counties

    Severe Weather Chance

    Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Boy, 2, dies after being left in SUV for more than five hours

    Police Line Do Not Cross
    (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    BRANDON, Fla. —

    A 2-year-old boy died Tuesday after being left for hours inside a hot sport utility vehicle in west-central Florida.

    Jacob Manchego was left alone inside the silver Chevrolet Equinox for more than five hours while his half-sister, 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello, was working at a daycare center in Brandon, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Silva-Tello took the unconscious toddler to a nearby dialysis center for help after she got off work at 2:30 p.m. She then brought him to Brandon Regional Hospital where he died, according to WTVT.

    The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told the news station, "It doesn't take long for temperature inside that car to reach 120, 130 degrees," especially when the outside temperature was over 80.

    Deputies are still trying to track down Manchego's parents, and no charges have been filed, WTVT reported.

    Read more at WFTS.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     