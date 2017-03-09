By Brittney Donovan

ActionNewsJax.com

A Florida woman who admitted to throwing a 5-month-old into his playpen while babysitting him is facing a murder charge after the baby died from his injuries.

>> Read more trending stories

Police were called to a home on Davis Road on March 7 after getting reports of a baby that was not breathing.

Barbara Kendrick, 65, admitted to police that she threw the baby, Cooper Dubovik, into his playpen.

Cooper was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Doctors determined the child had internal injuries that resulted from some type of trauma, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

He died of his injuries on March 8.

">March 9, 2017

Kendrick told police that Cooper had been fussy because he had a fever and was teething. She said she had been watching the boy for about two months.

She was initially charged with aggravated child abuse but her charges were upgraded to murder after Cooper died.