Baby shower gifts stolen from expectant couple

A mother-to-be said thieves got away with all of her unborn child’s gifts.

Chiquita Pitts is 8 months pregnant with a little boy whom she plans to name Carter. She told WSB-TV that friends and family members came together Saturday at an Atlanta venue to throw a baby shower.

Pitts said high chairs, car seats, diapers and strollers were among the gifts she received.

Within minutes of loading everything into her boyfriend's car, it was gone.

"My son has nothing," Pitts said. "He has nothing."

Pitts said two men, who were driving a dark-colored Kia Sportage, stole it all.

"The guy was just pulling stuff from his car to his car. He was just pulling stuff," she said.

Pitts said the thieves were able to lift the chrome and jimmy the locks, causing damage to the vehicle.

"They got bouncers, bottle warmers, bottles, clothes, shoes -- they took everything," Pitts said.

She said everything she needed to give her son, Carter, a good start in life was taken. According to the police report, investigators dusted the car for fingerprints. There were no cameras that captured images of the suspects, but Pitts told police she got a good look at one of the men.

"I got a good look at the passenger -- light-skinned short, stubby." Pitts said. "I just want my baby stuff back, even if we don't get all of it. I just want something."

Pitts has set up a GoFundMe page due to the overwhelming support from WSB-TV viewers. More than $2,000 has been raised toward its $5,000 goal.