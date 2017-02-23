90-year-old woman accused of shooting 87-year-old husband in back

By Raisa Habersham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An elderly couple’s argument led to the 90-year-old wife shooting her 87-year-old husband in the back, according to a report.

Emma Walton allegedly shot her husband Saturday at a home in Albany, Georgia, WALB reported.

The couple had gotten into an argument, which escalated and led to the shooting, the report said.

"He was shot with a .38 caliber revolver," Dougherty County police Lt. Stephen Mitchum told the news station. "And the projectile actually went through his back and came out the front of him."

She faces aggravated assault charges. The husband was treated and released from a hospital.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.