3 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Florida high school

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:34 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. —
Three teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting near a Florida high school, according to multiple reports.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster told WPLG that two of the injured people are ninth-graders at Carol City Senior High School in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Petula Burks told the news station the victims were boys: two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old.
Police told WSVN that they were shot in the legs around 3 p.m. in a drive-by shooting near Carol City High School.
Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, WPLG reported. Authorities told the news station that the shooter was in a small white SUV but did not provide additional identifying information.
The shooting prompted lockdowns at three area schools. The lockdowns were lifted at 4:20 p.m.
">February 10, 2017
Lockdowns have been lifted at all three schools - @CarolCitySr1@CCMSChiefs and @BHEHornets— Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS)@CarolCitySr1@CCMSChiefs and @BHEHornets— Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) February 10, 2017
Lockdowns have been lifted at all three schools -
The drive-by shooting was reported just hours after someone opened fire on a van carrying schoolchildren in northwest Miami-Dade, WTVJ reported. No students were injured.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to denounce the shootings and call for residents to "stand together to stop this violence."
">February 10, 2017
2 shootings, just hours apart, a block away from schools. We must stand together to stop this violence. Our children deserve better. #Enough— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup)#Enough— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 10, 2017
2 shootings, just hours apart, a block away from schools. We must stand together to stop this violence. Our children deserve better.
"Our children deserve better," he wrote.
