2-year-old found licking bong inside running vehicle, police say

By Crystal Bonvillian

A Texas woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after a 2-year-old boy was found alone in her vehicle, licking a bong used to smoke marijuana, police said.

Teliscia Davis, 24, of Houston, was arrested Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Chronicle reported that the boy was found sitting in the front seat of Davis’ car, which was running with the windows down. Deputy constables found him licking the glass smoking device.

Authorities said that Davis, whose relationship to the boy was not immediately clear, did not take him for treatment after he was found licking the device.

Davis was booked in the Harris County Jail, but was released on $2,000 bond Saturday, the Chronicle said. She is due in court Monday.

Her criminal history includes charges of assault and making terroristic threats, the newspaper reported.