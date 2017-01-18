2 in police custody after high-speed chase through Houston

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:50 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
A high-speed police chase through Houston ended Friday morning with two men in custody on suspicion of robbing a bank, according to multiple reports.
The suspects, who were not immediately identified, were in police custody by 11:30 a.m. CST, about a half-hour after the chase started in the city's Bellaire area, KTRK reported.
">March 3, 2017
Bellaire police asked Houston officers for help around 10:45 a.m. in pursuing the pair after they were spotted speeding on Interstate 45 in a black Mercedes sedan, according to the Houston Chronicle. They were suspected of robbing a Bellaire bank.
">March 3, 2017
At one point, about 15 minutes into the chase, the front left tire of the Mercedes blew out.
"The driver has hit several other vehicles, ignored stop signs and driven the wrong way on one-way streets," the Chronicle reported.
">March 3, 2017
The driver got off the interstate in west Houston around 11:15 a.m. The driver and passenger ran from the smoking Mercedes, according to KPRC.
One of the men was immediately tackled to the ground by a police officer, possibly with the help of a civilian. The other was apprehended by officers a short distance away, KPRC reported.
