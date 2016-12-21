Follow us on

Posted: 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

19 'Shake and Bake' meth labs seized in Oklahoma

Deputies in Wagoner County, Oklahoma made a major drug bust at a home in Coweta. They also discovered a stolen motorcycle.

By Preston Jones

Fox23.com

COWETA, Oklahoma —

An Oklahoma woman faces a string of charges related to a search warrant served Wednesday morning.

Coweta police and Wagoner County deputies searched 54-year-old Apryl Jeske's home just after 10:30, allegedly finding 19 "Shake and Bake" meth labs, along with meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

Investigators said they also found a motorcycle that a Broken Arrow resident reported stolen. 

Jeske was booked on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and endeavoring to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance.

