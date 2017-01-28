10 people shot at National Guard Armory in Tennessee

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —
Ten people were shot at a party Friday night in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI said the National Guard Armory in Brownsville was rented out for a party.
Around 11:45 p.m., a fight broke out, according to tthe TBI. After the fight, shots were fired. Ten people were wounded, per the TBI report.
The victims were taken to Jackson General Hospital. Two are expected to be transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with non-life-threatening injuries.
One victim is still being treated at Jackson General, and the other victims have been released or in the process of being released.
The TBI said the scene at the armory is clear. Agents are interviewing witnesses.
The case is still active and ongoing.
The TBI did not release any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, call 1-800 TBI-FIND.
