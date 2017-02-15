Craft breweries could double in Georiga with bill

A bill to allow craft breweries to sell their own beers on their properties has jumped a major hurdle at the State Capitol.

By Sandra Parrish

A bill to allow direct craft beer sales to consumers in Georgia is closer to final passage after overwhelming support in the state House.

The bill, which would allow consumers to purchase a pint of beer at a local brewery without a tour and then take home up to a case, passed 147-14.

Chris Herron with Creature Comforts in Athens expects the number of breweries in the state to double because of it.

“This just opens up all kinds of opportunities for people to start much smaller, which means they kind find homes in a lot of different retail outlets that they wouldn’t have been able to find homes at before in much more sort of downtown, city locations all across the state,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

He says there are currently 84 “breweries in dreaming” ready to start up in Georgia which could do so with a much smaller investment.

The House added liquor distilleries to the bill so it must go back to the Senate to agree to the changes. But the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild expects the Senate will have no problem signing off.

It could go to Governor Nathan Deal for his signature later this week.