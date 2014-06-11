Delta reports computer system down

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Cox Media Group
Cox Media Group
ATLANTA —
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines reports its computer system is down.
The outage was first reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday when the airline tweeted to customer about the issue.
Delta said their IT department is working to “rectify the situation as soon as possible.”
It's unclear how long the outage will last.
It was in August when Delta suffered a massive outage that grounded the airline worldwide.
Thousands of canceled and long-delayed flights left passengers and flight crews stranded around the globe.
