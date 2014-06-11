Delta flights delayed due to computer outage

By Ellen Eldridge

AJC

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m from Delta Air Lines.: Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays and cancellations. Not all of these delays and cancellations are being reflected on Delta systems, including delta.com, the Fly Delta App, airport information screens or through Reservations agents.

Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.

Flights in the air remain unaffected. Some customers are experiencing delays upon landing, particularly at Delta’s hub airports. Updates will be provided on news.delta.com as they are available.

Earlier story from the AJC:

Delta Air Lines passengers who sent tweets to Delta’s account Sunday night, received a message that technical issues with the IT system were causing delays.

The outage was first reported around 7:15 p.m. when the airline tweeted to customers about the issue.

“We’re experiencing technical issues impacting the operation. Our technical teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may experience.”

A captain told Channel 2 Action News the outage might last until 8:30 p.m. and could be extensive and just before 9 p.m. said delays would take at least another hour.



Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said teams are working expeditiously to fix a systems outage that is causing departure delays for flights on the ground.

“Flights in the air remain unaffected,” Durrant said.

Similar problems were reported last August, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.The airline apologizes and asks those seeking updates to visit news.delta.com.

