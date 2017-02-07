Falcons hire new offensive coordinator

By D. Orlando Ledbetter

The AJC

Steve Sarkisian, 42, who served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, has agreed to terms with the Falcons to replace Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff are set to meet with the media at 1 p.m. today.

Sarkisian was the head coach at Washington and USC, where he left in disgrace over an alcohol problem in 2015.

He was the quarterback coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004, but has never called play in the NFL. Norv Turner was the head coach and Jimmy Raye was the offensive coordinator.

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant played for Sarkisian at Washington.

“That’s my guy,” Trufant said. “I went through a lot with Sark during my college days. I was in his first recruiting class.

“He came to my house and recruited. He’s a dope guy. A very strong guy. A leader. Very passionate about the game.” He definitely could get the job done.”

Sarkisian was 34-29 in five seasons at Washington. He was hired by USC in 2013.

Last season, before the NCAA FBS national championship game Alabama coach Nick Saban promoted Sarkisian to offensive coordintor to replace Lane Kiffen.

Sarkisian played quarterback at Brigham Young and played professionally with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

The Falcons are now in the market for a quarterback coach as the Rams are expected to hire Matt LaFleur as their offensive coordinator, accoring to multiple reports.

The hiring on Sarkisian will allow the Falcons to remain in the same West Coast outside-zone scheme that they ran under Shanahan.

The Falcons were prolific in that offensive attack as they led the league in score with 540 points.

Shanahan was named the league’s assistant coach of the year while helping quarterback Matt Ryan become the league’s most valuable player.

The offense also broke franchise records in total yards per game (415.8) and yards per play (6.7).

Shanahan spoke to the team on Monday before leaving for San Francisco.

“It was just a privilege for him just being a part of the brotherhood that we created,” All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones said. “He learned a lot from us and we learned a lot for him. It was difficult for him to leave, but at the end of the day he had to do what was best for him and his family.”

Jones believes the players will be willing to adjust to Sarkisian.

“It’s football,” Jones said. “It’s like week to week, there are differnt game plans. We have to learn new material every week. He’ll come and we’ll get it done. We are talented on the offensive side of the ball to pick up new things and get the ball rolling."