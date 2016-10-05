Brass fittings leach lead into Fulton County schools' water

By Marcy Williams

Months of testing of the Fulton County school system water supply reveals elevated levels in 28 elementary schools, 11 middle schools and nine high schools.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the school district believes lead in brass fittings in the faucets is to blame.

The district is replacing those brass fittings. Joseph Clements, director of facility services for the school system, estimates the cost will range between $50,000 and $100,000. Faucets with elevated lead levels will be cut off until repairs are completed.

"We're trying to make sure we have a safe, healthy learning environment for our students, staff and visitors," Clements tells the AJC.

A classroom sink and water fountain at Brookview Elementary School in East Point produced the highest lead readings in the county at 661 parts per billion (ppb) and 526 ppb, respectively.

Hapeville Elementary School registers 17 contaminated sites, the most in the district.

There is no safe level of lead in drinking water, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets 15 ppb as the trigger for corrective action.

Fulton County schools launched testing last year after Atlanta public schools measured elevated lead in drinking water.

For individual school readings, go to https://www.fultonschools.org/en/Pages/FCSSpotlight.aspx?item=266