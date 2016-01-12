Bill would require lower lottery payouts

By Sandra Parrish

A state lawmaker wants to generate more money for the HOPE Scholarship by reducing the payouts for lottery prizes.

Senate Majority Leader Bill Cowsert says by law the lottery is supposed to turn over 35 percent of its profits to the state for HOPE and Georgia Pre-K, but that hasn’t happened since 1997.

“What the bill does is hold their feet to the fire and increase their profitability to the state,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Cowsert says right now that amount is just over 25 percent and he would like to see that move up to 26 percent the first year and up an additional 2 percent the following year.

“It will be a minor increase in the profitability and corresponding decrease in the prize payouts,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Cowsert says the first year it could generate an additional $42.5 million for HOPE.

At any point lottery sales begin to fall, he says there is a fail-safe built into the bill.

“I really don’t think there’s going to be an impact with this small of a percentage change in the payouts. But in the event there is, there are circuit breakers built into the bill. That if sales decrease as a result of decreasing the prize payouts, then this escalated change in profitability would stop,” he says.

Lottery player James Allen of Stone Mountain says a lower payout wouldn’t keep him from playing.

“I think that would be outstanding. HOPE Scholarship is one of the tools that Georgia needs and other states need to help kids because education these days is outrageous,” he says.

In a statement, a lottery spokesperson says profits reached a record $1.1 billion for education in fiscal year 2016, $117 million more than the previous year, and that it’s one of the highest performing lotteries in the nation.

“The Georgia Lottery Corporation will continue to focus its efforts on responsibly maximizing revenues for education through the sale of entertaining lottery games and will adhere to any policy changes made by the Georgia General Assembly,” the statement read.