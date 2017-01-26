Bill to force online retailers to pay sales tax

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
A bill before the state House would go after sales tax from companies who do online business in Georgia.
The measure by Rep. Jay Powell (R-Camilla) would require companies that do $250,000 in online business or 200 sales in the state either collect and remit the tax to Georgia or send a “tax due” statement to customers each year as well as a copy to the Department of Revenue.
“For an out-of-state seller to have a competitive advantage over people who are actually investing in the state of Georgia just is not fair,” Powell tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
He says “brick and mortar” businesses not only pay sales tax but also pay ad valorem taxes, wages, and make other investments in the community.
The additional tax collected would amount to an estimated $274 million for the state and $205 million for the local governments.
Lauren Janis owns Big Daddy Biscuits in Atlanta. She sells her dog treats in stores but has also seen her online sales grow. She already collects sales tax and believes it’s only fair for others who sell online to do the same.
“If one person has to do it, then everyone should do it,” she says.
