Bill to force more lottery proceeds to HOPE

By Sandra Parrish

The State Senate passes a bill to require the Georgia Lottery put more money towards the HOPE scholarship.

When the lottery was created, 35 percent of proceeds were intended to go towards the scholarship and Georgia Pre-K.

But Senate Majority Leader Bill Coswert says that amount has hovered around 25 percent the past five years. His bill would require that percentage be increased by 1 percent a year for three years up to 28.5 percent.

“This bill just gives clarity to it… tries to nudge them back up to our original intent of 35 percent profitability,” he says.

As a result, prize payouts would decrease, but Cowsert does not believe it will have an impact on sales. If at any time they begin to drop, the increase would end.

“I think their own data shows that there’s very little risk that a small increase will result in a decrease in sales,” he says.

The bill passed 53-0 and now goes to the House.