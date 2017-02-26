Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, will deliver the keynote speech at a fundraiser for a Planned Parenthood chapter in Texas.

Bush is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ annual Fort Worth luncheon on Wednesday, according to the Texas Tribune.

The event helps raise money for the agency, which provides reproductive and health services, including abortions, for lower income women.

Bush is the co-founder and CEO of Global Health Corps, an organization that seeks to address healthcare inequities around the world.

“We are a leadership development organization focused on health equity. We are building a global community of diverse young leaders changing the face of global health,” the group said in a statement on its website.

Former President George W. Bush was staunchly opposed to abortion as both president and as Texas governor.

Former first lady Laura Bush has been a supporter of legal abortion in the past.