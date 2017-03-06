Atlanta school board votes on closing and consolidating schools

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:35 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
Atlanta parents protest plans set forth by Superintendent Meria Carstarphen to close and consolidate under-attended elementary schools in east and southeast Atlanta.
The Atlanta Board of Education votes on the proposal today and is expected to give Carstarphen the go-ahead, with some tweaking.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports opponents of the restructuring fear classroom overcrowding as students are absorbed into other schools. They also worry about neighborhood blight if buildings are left vacant.
In a letter to parents earlier this year, Superintendent Carstarphen explained the consolidations are part of her overall strategy to promote academic progress while making operations more efficient.
The AJC reports the plan calls for Benteen Elementary School to close with students moving to D.H. Stanton Elementary. Whitefoord Elementary students would be divided between Toomer Elementary and Burgess-Peterson Academy.
Miles Intermediate School would be converted to elementary while Adamsville Primary would close. Some current Adamsville students might be sent to West Manor Elementary.
Carstarphen acknowledges teachers at affected schools would have to reapply for their jobs. Approved changes by the school board will take place before the new school year.
Stay tuned to WSB for updates.
